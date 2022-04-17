IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Red and blue states race to reshape abortion access

The Sunday Show

Red and blue states race to reshape abortion access

05:36

At least 86 bills to restrict or outright ban abortions have been introduced in 31 states this year alone. Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson stops by the Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart to explain how both Republican and Democrat-led states are moving to restrict or expand access ahead of the Supreme Court's coming decision on Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban and what effect that could have on Roe v. Wade.April 17, 2022

    Red and blue states race to reshape abortion access

