Red and blue states race to reshape abortion access

At least 86 bills to restrict or outright ban abortions have been introduced in 31 states this year alone. Planned Parenthood President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson stops by the Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart to explain how both Republican and Democrat-led states are moving to restrict or expand access ahead of the Supreme Court's coming decision on Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban and what effect that could have on Roe v. Wade.April 17, 2022