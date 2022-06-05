IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Poll finds majority of GOP believes in "Great Replacement" theory

    The GOP put the P in Petty, Payback and Probes

  Bills targeting LGBTQ+ Americans -- especially children -- continue to mount

  President Biden and his mounting dilemmas

  Dems continue to push GOP lawmakers to pass gun control legislation

  The quest for racial justice two years after George Floyd's murder

  The Fight For Gun Reform

  What should white people do?

  Hogg: I can't accept the fact that we can't do anything to save our kids… "

  200+ Mass Shootings in just 6 months, when will America say enough?

  The Jan. 6 Select Committee Presses Rep. Loudermilk

  Walsh: "The [Republican] party is not savable"

  As Biden's Job Approval dips, can Democrats reel in younger voters?

  Black voter support may be slipping for Democrats

  A look ahead at Tuesday's primary elections

  NBC News releases new polling

  January 6th Committee escalates probe by issuing subpoenas

  Alfre Woodard joins the Sunday Show

  Former AG Eric Holder's new blueprint to win the voting rights fight

  Sen. Chris Murphy calls out lawmakers amid Saturday's mass shooting in Buffalo

The Sunday Show

Poll finds majority of GOP believes in "Great Replacement" theory

Disturbing new poll data released by the Southern Poverty Law Center reveals a majority of Republicans agree with key tenets of the racist "Great Replacement" theory. SPLC's Intelligence Project Director Susan Corke joins Jonathan Capehart to explain what that means for the future of American politics and the health of American democracy.June 5, 2022

