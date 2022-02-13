IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Parents organize to fight back against GOP's classroom culture war

    Amir Locke and the Second Amendment

  • U.S. threatens 'crippling' sanctions for Russia amid fears of pending Ukraine invasion

  • Rep. Neguse: "Public hearings are set to commence this Spring"

  • Trump’s grip on the GOP

  • Chasten Buttigieg: Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill puts kids in danger

  • Big-city mayors struggle to curb violent crime and illegal firearms as activists warn of return to problematic police tactics

  • Aunt Gloria: It's wonderful to have a Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court

  • Nina Turner announces her candidacy for Congress

  • Female, Gifted and Black: Biden mulls a Black woman for Supreme Court Nominee

  • Dr. MLK Jr's former speechwriter and lawyer reflects on his legacy

  • Voting rights activists see hope in fight for access to the ballot

  • South Dakota Gov. Noem launches ad targeting trans youth sports

  • One-on-one with outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and lessons learned from "the yearbook incident."

  • Jonathan Capehart explains why he's worried about democracy

  • "Make them vote .. and forever state what side they're on," says Rev. Sharpton.

  • Rep. Sewell: "A high sign of hypocrisy" that lawmakers who approved Voting Rights Act in 2006 won't act now

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump allies are “trying to sandbag and stonewall” Jan. 6 committee as the walls close in

  • Martin Luther King III: “When people engage, progress can become reality”

Parents organize to fight back against GOP's classroom culture war

GLSEN's executive director Melanie Willingham-Jaggers and organizer Julie Collins join Jonathan Capehart to discuss how parents are strategizing and organizing against the GOP's classroom culture war. Plus, a new analysis looks at the staggering numbers of abuse LGBTQ+ students face in Florida's schools.Feb. 13, 2022

