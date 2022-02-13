Parents organize to fight back against GOP's classroom culture war

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison: "As my grandma said, 'I ain't going nowhere'" 10:32
GLSEN's executive director Melanie Willingham-Jaggers and organizer Julie Collins join Jonathan Capehart to discuss how parents are strategizing and organizing against the GOP's classroom culture war. Plus, a new analysis looks at the staggering numbers of abuse LGBTQ+ students face in Florida's schools.
Feb. 13, 2022 DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison: "As my grandma said, 'I ain't going nowhere'" 10:32
