    One-on-one with outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and lessons learned from "the yearbook incident."

The Sunday Show

One-on-one with outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and lessons learned from "the yearbook incident."

07:53

Newly minted Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin started his first day in office Saturday by issuing 11 executive actions, including ending the teaching of critical race theory...which isn't even being taught in Virginia public schools. Jonathan sat down with former Governor Northam earlier this week to discuss the future of the Commonwealth -- and the lessons Northam learned from what he calls "the yearbook incident."Jan. 16, 2022

