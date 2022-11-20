IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Karen Bass elected as next Los Angeles Mayor

    04:16

  • Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf: "We want to live. Is that so much to ask for?"

    05:23

  • Progressives prepare for new GOP-controlled House

    03:48

  • What the special counsel means for Donald Trump

    02:40

  • The End of an Era as the House Democrats Usher in a New Generation of Leadership

    02:54
    Officials praise 'heroic' patrons who stopped gunman in Colorado Springs gay nightclub shooting

    02:44
    Florida voters elect first Gen Z member to Congress

    06:33

  • President Obama and the Fight to Protect Democracy

    05:46

  • Maryland's historic win electing state's first Black governor

    06:49

  • GOP's 2024 candidate field takes new shape

    07:49

  • Senate Democrats ecstatic after dazzling midterm results

    06:01

  • Actors Mandy Patinkin and Kathryn Grody: Get out and vote!

    06:19

  • Kerry Washington hits the streets in the battle for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania

    09:23

  • Sen. Cory Booker jumps on campaign trail with Democrats

    06:52

  • Lt. Gov. Barnes on Senate race "This is a vote for the future of [Wisconsin]"

    06:59

  • Voters in Georgia set early voting record

    06:29

  • Americans face voter intimidation at the polls

    03:19

  • Exclusive with Josh Shapiro: "Our fundamental freedoms are on the ballot"

    02:56

  • Polls show tight races in key states

    03:20

  • Fears of Political Violence Following Attack on Paul Pelosi

    04:12

Colorado Springs officials said two patrons made the heroic act of stopping a gunman in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs where five people were killed and 18 were injured. NBC News' Emilie Ikeda reports on how the nightclub and Colorado Governor Jared Polis reacted to the shooting.Nov. 20, 2022

