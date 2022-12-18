IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
The Sunday Show

Office of TX AG Reportedly Sought Data on Trans Residents

05:11

The Washington Post reports that the office of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the state's Department of Public Safety to provide a list of individuals who had changed their gender on their driver's license. That's according to a copy of a message obtained by The Post through a public records request.Dec. 18, 2022

