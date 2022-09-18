IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Democrats and Republicans in dead heat in new NBC News Poll

    03:48

  • Abortion to be key issue ahead of the midterms

    03:55

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph makes history with first Emmy win

    04:01

  • Republicans push for a Constitutional convention

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    NYC Mayor Adams: Bussing Migrants is "Inhumane and Anti-American"

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    ADL Finds Hundreds of Law Enforcement Officers in Far-Right Extremist Group

    04:43

  • A new era of UK-US relations

    04:22

  • The U.S. marks 21 years since 9/11

    06:15

  • The U.S. faces a new type of threat 21 years after the 9/11 attacks

    06:28

  • Russia pulls out troops from areas of Ukraine's Kharkiv region

    02:29

  • Agenda PAC targets anti-LGBTQ politicians ahead of the midterms

    01:46

  • GOP escalates violent rhetoric as investigation into Trump advances

    04:18

  • Donald Trump plays defense with the legal system

    05:31

  • Uvalde children continue to grapple with trauma as they head back to school

    02:50

  • Karine Jean-Pierre stops by The Sunday Show

    05:23

  • President Biden Touts Recent Legislative Wins on Campaign Trail

    04:57

  • Florida Races heat up after primaries

    09:17

  • GOP Christian Nationalists on the rise

    06:04

  • Student Loan Forgiveness a win for progressives

    06:18

  • If Donald Trump isn't supposed to have it, then it's probably at Mar-a-Lago.

    07:56

The Sunday Show

NYC Mayor Adams: Bussing Migrants is "Inhumane and Anti-American"

05:09

New York City Mayor Eric Adams sits down with Jonathan Capehart as GOP governors continue to send migrants and asylum seekers to New York City, Martha's Vineyard, and other Democratic-led cities in a political stunt allegedly geared to bring attention to the border crisis.Sept. 18, 2022

  • Democrats and Republicans in dead heat in new NBC News Poll

    03:48

  • Abortion to be key issue ahead of the midterms

    03:55

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph makes history with first Emmy win

    04:01

  • Republicans push for a Constitutional convention

    03:59
  • Now Playing

    NYC Mayor Adams: Bussing Migrants is "Inhumane and Anti-American"

    05:09
  • UP NEXT

    ADL Finds Hundreds of Law Enforcement Officers in Far-Right Extremist Group

    04:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All