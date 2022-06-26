IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    NY Gov. Hochul on Roe reversal: "This is deeply personal"

    07:06
The Sunday Show

NY Gov. Hochul on Roe reversal: "This is deeply personal"

07:06

"This was a fight of my mother's generation, my generation. I have a brand-new granddaughter. I did not think that it will be the fight in her generation" said New York Governor Kathy Hochul when she joined Jonathan Capehart to discuss the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade and a New York gun law.June 26, 2022

