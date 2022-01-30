IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Chasten Buttigieg: Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill puts kids in danger

    07:39

  • Big-city mayors struggle to curb violent crime and illegal firearms as activists warn of return to problematic police tactics

    10:10

  • Aunt Gloria: It's wonderful to have a Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court

    04:12
    Nina Turner announces her candidacy for Congress

    06:40
    Female, Gifted and Black: Biden mulls a Black woman for Supreme Court Nominee

    09:47

  • Dr. MLK Jr's former speechwriter and lawyer reflects on his legacy

    08:39

  • Voting rights activists see hope in fight for access to the ballot

    10:13

  • South Dakota Gov. Noem launches ad targeting trans youth sports

    03:14

  • One-on-one with outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and lessons learned from "the yearbook incident."

    07:53

  • Jonathan Capehart explains why he's worried about democracy

    03:21

  • "Make them vote .. and forever state what side they're on," says Rev. Sharpton.

    05:56

  • Rep. Sewell: "A high sign of hypocrisy" that lawmakers who approved Voting Rights Act in 2006 won't act now

    04:10

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump allies are “trying to sandbag and stonewall” Jan. 6 committee as the walls close in

    06:03

  • Martin Luther King III: “When people engage, progress can become reality”

    07:32

  • Sen. Kaine: "The burden of history is on our shoulders" to pass voting rights legislation

    05:24

  • Democrats are back in Washington and voting rights are teed up

    05:53

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin recounts Jan. 6th and the "three rings" of the insurrection.

    13:01

  • International concern from U.S. allies grows over the health of our democracy

    06:24

  • Republicans shift their focus from vote suppression to vote subversion

    07:01

  • Rep. Maxine Waters sounds off on voting rights and the 1/6 investigation

    05:44

Just months after losing the Ohio Democratic primary for OH-11, Nina Turner is seeking a rematch against Rep. Shontel Brown.Jan. 30, 2022

