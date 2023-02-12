IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

New push for assault weapons ban, nearly five years after Parkland shooting

05:00

Fred Guttenberg, father of Parkland shooting victim Jamie Guttenberg, joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss President Biden's plea to a divided Congress to pass an assault weapons ban, and also reflect on the five years since the mass shooting which claimed 17 lives.Feb. 12, 2023

