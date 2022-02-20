New exhibit highlights art against anti-Black violence
“A Site of Struggle: American Art Against Anti-Black Violence" is currently an exhibition at Northwestern University’s Block Museum. The exhibit shows how Americans have used art to cope with, process, mourn and memorialize anti-Black violence from 1890s anti-lynching protests to the modern day Black Lives Matter.Feb. 20, 2022
New exhibit highlights art against anti-Black violence
