  • The GOP's embrace of Marjorie Taylor Greene

    04:17

  • Congressional Democrats and Republicans clash over the debt ceiling

    03:55

  • Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass discusses the death of Tyre Nichols

    04:54

  • Asian American community mourns during Lunar New Year celebrations

    04:44
    NBC POLL: 67% of Americans are "Concerned" about growing classified doc controversy

    03:58
    The White House responds after more documents found in Biden's Delaware home

    10:50

  • Emmy-award winning star Laverne Cox on sweeping anti-trans legislation

    05:05

  • The Marine vet running to unseat Sen. Josh Hawley

    05:42

  • 50th anniversary of landmark Roe decision

    06:22

  • House GOP rewards hard-liners, Santos with committee seats

    08:09

  • Reviewing the first week of the 118th Congress

    08:11

  • Finding Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy in today's Black leadership

    08:29

  • Shedding light on Emmett Till's legacy

    07:02

  • Committee demands visitor logs from Biden home after more classified pages found

    08:17

  • Republicans consider a controversial plan with a fiscal crisis fast approaching

    05:31

  • Weekend storms force Californians to stay 'vigilant'

    02:26

  • Jennifer McClellan could become first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress

    03:44

  • Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the future of the 118th Congress

    04:34

  • A front-row seat to congressional chaos

    03:33

  • Harry Dunn honored for protecting the Capitol on January 6th

    08:32

The Sunday Show

NBC POLL: 67% of Americans are "Concerned" about growing classified doc controversy

03:58

A new NBC Poll shows that 67% of Americans are concerned about the classified documents found at President Joe Biden and Donald Trump's residences. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi and Rep. Jason Crow join Jonathan Capehart to discuss the latest development in the classified document drama and how Speaker McCarthy is weaponizing House committee assignments.Jan. 29, 2023

