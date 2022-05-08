IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

My Take: Alito’s draft ruling on abortion is a warning to LGBTQ Americans

03:06

From Jonathan Capehart: Until Supreme Court Justice Alito’s leaked draft opinion that would overturn Roe v. Wade was published last Monday, I didn’t fully understand just how dependent my same-sex marriage is on a woman’s right to have an abortion. Now I do. And I’m terrified.May 8, 2022

