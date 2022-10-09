IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Black Actors Bring New Perspective to Arthur Miller's, 'Death of a Salesman'

    07:25
  • Now Playing

    Moore “absolutely exhausted” by “getting lectured by Republicans on patriotism.”

    06:27
  • UP NEXT

    Why Black people feel Jackson's 'seat at the table' is ours, too

    03:46

  • Rep. Val Demings buckles down in Florida's Senate Race

    06:38

  • GOP rallies behind Herschel Walker after abortion bombshell

    07:07

  • Kevin McCarthy's quest to become Speaker of the House

    06:13

  • Democrats plan ahead of November midterms

    07:38

  • Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger runs to keep seat in Congress

    05:34

  • Justice Jackson begins work as the first Black Woman on the Supreme Court

    07:10

  • EXCLUSIVE: O'Rourke "We need solutions, not stunts"

    08:13

  • Electoral Count Reform Act gets its day in the Senate

    05:57

  • W.H. Adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms joins The Sunday Show for exclusive interview

    07:17

  • New documentary captures life and legacy of actor Sidney Poitier

    05:25

  • Democrat Cheri Beasley in a tight race for senator from deep-red North Carolina.

    05:52

  • "Declassify, we do": Cohen says Jedi mind tricks don't work for declassification

    06:47

  • Democrats and Republicans in dead heat in new NBC News Poll

    03:48

  • Abortion to be key issue ahead of the midterms

    03:55

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph makes history with first Emmy win

    04:01

  • Republicans push for a Constitutional convention

    03:59

  • NYC Mayor Adams: Bussing Migrants is "Inhumane and Anti-American"

    05:09

The Sunday Show

Moore “absolutely exhausted” by “getting lectured by Republicans on patriotism.”

06:27

Democratic candidate for Maryland governor, veteran Wes Moore joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss patriotism and his double-digit lead over Republican and Trump acolyte Dan Cox.Oct. 9, 2022

  • Black Actors Bring New Perspective to Arthur Miller's, 'Death of a Salesman'

    07:25
  • Now Playing

    Moore “absolutely exhausted” by “getting lectured by Republicans on patriotism.”

    06:27
  • UP NEXT

    Why Black people feel Jackson's 'seat at the table' is ours, too

    03:46

  • Rep. Val Demings buckles down in Florida's Senate Race

    06:38

  • GOP rallies behind Herschel Walker after abortion bombshell

    07:07

  • Kevin McCarthy's quest to become Speaker of the House

    06:13

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All