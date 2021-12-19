IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. Alex Padilla: "It's not over yet" after Sen. Manchin says no on Build Back Better05:43
Now Playing
MLK III on King holiday: "No celebration without legislation"05:16
UP NEXT
Rep. Cori Bush: It's "not a huge suprise" that Sen. Joe Manchin won't vote for Build Back Better05:50
D.C. Attorney General Files Civil Lawsuit Against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers06:40
The walls are closing in on Donald Trump07:57
Former Sen. Johnny Isakson dead at age 7600:36
Manchin says he won't vote for Biden's Build Back Better Act01:00
'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace announces departure from show02:33
The Bye Line: Remembering Washington Post Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt04:12
Republicans lay the groundwork to subvert the 2024 election06:10
Fmr. U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder discusses the 2022 midterms and the battles over redistricting05:03
Filmmaker and activist Rob Reiner discusses 1/6 investigation03:23
Sen. Chris Murphy on foreign policy and guns04:47
January 6th Committee reveals what we already knew - it wasn't a group of rowdy tourists08:07
White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary on Pandemic, Gun Control and Biden's meeting with Putin10:13
The uncertain future of precedent in the Supreme Court06:52
San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Trump: "He Loves San Francisco, Doesn't He?"09:05
Extremists have taken over the Republican Party08:48
The Bye Line: Just like the 1980s AIDS crisis, COVID is not "overhyped"02:37
Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole dies at age 9809:07
MLK III on King holiday: "No celebration without legislation"05:16
Martin Luther King III and Jonathan Capehart discuss the importance of passing federal voting rights legislation ahead of the 2022 midterms.Dec. 19, 2021
Sen. Alex Padilla: "It's not over yet" after Sen. Manchin says no on Build Back Better05:43
Now Playing
MLK III on King holiday: "No celebration without legislation"05:16
UP NEXT
Rep. Cori Bush: It's "not a huge suprise" that Sen. Joe Manchin won't vote for Build Back Better05:50
D.C. Attorney General Files Civil Lawsuit Against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers06:40
The walls are closing in on Donald Trump07:57
Former Sen. Johnny Isakson dead at age 7600:36