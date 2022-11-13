IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

Maryland's historic win electing state's first Black governor

06:49

Maryland voters have elected the most diverse slate of leaders in the state's history. Leading that charge is Wes Moore. He is only the third Black governor ever elected in the United States, and the first for the state of Maryland.Nov. 13, 2022

