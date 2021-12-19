Manchin says he won't vote for Biden's Build Back Better Act
01:00
Share this -
copied
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., said he will not vote for President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act while appearing on Fox News, and said "I cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation."Dec. 19, 2021
Now Playing
Manchin says he won't vote for Biden's Build Back Better Act
01:00
UP NEXT
'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace announces departure from show
02:33
The Bye Line: Remembering Washington Post Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt
04:12
Republicans lay the groundwork to subvert the 2024 election
06:10
Fmr. U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder discusses the 2022 midterms and the battles over redistricting
05:03
Filmmaker and activist Rob Reiner discusses 1/6 investigation