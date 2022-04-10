IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

Labor Secretary Marty Walsh on the State of the Workplace

08:50

Although unemployment claims fell to their lowest level since 1968, America is still facing a massive worker shortage. And many of those who are at work, aren't settling for business as usual. Jonathan sat down with Labor Secretary Marty Walsh to discuss what he calls "the great reassessment."April 10, 2022

