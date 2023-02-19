IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

Kirby on China, "...there will be consequences should they add to Russia's military capabilities"

06:23

NSC Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss President Biden's upcoming trip to Poland, the latest on global support of Ukraine and the latest on the tension between the U.S. and China.Feb. 19, 2023

