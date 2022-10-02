IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Kevin McCarthy's quest to become Speaker of the House

    06:13
  • UP NEXT

    Democrats plan ahead of November midterms

    07:38

  • Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger runs to keep seat in Congress

    05:34

  • Justice Jackson begins work as the first Black Woman on the Supreme Court

    07:10

  • EXCLUSIVE: O'Rourke "We need solutions, not stunts"

    08:13

  • Electoral Count Reform Act gets its day in the Senate

    05:57

  • W.H. Adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms joins The Sunday Show for exclusive interview

    07:17

  • New documentary captures life and legacy of actor Sidney Poitier

    05:25

  • Democrat Cheri Beasley in a tight race for senator from deep-red North Carolina.

    05:52

  • "Declassify, we do": Cohen says Jedi mind tricks don't work for declassification

    06:47

  • Democrats and Republicans in dead heat in new NBC News Poll

    03:48

  • Abortion to be key issue ahead of the midterms

    03:55

  • Sheryl Lee Ralph makes history with first Emmy win

    04:01

  • Republicans push for a Constitutional convention

    03:59

  • NYC Mayor Adams: Bussing Migrants is "Inhumane and Anti-American"

    05:09

  • ADL Finds Hundreds of Law Enforcement Officers in Far-Right Extremist Group

    04:43

  • A new era of UK-US relations

    04:22

  • The U.S. marks 21 years since 9/11

    06:15

  • The U.S. faces a new type of threat 21 years after the 9/11 attacks

    06:28

  • Russia pulls out troops from areas of Ukraine's Kharkiv region

    02:29

The Sunday Show

Kevin McCarthy's quest to become Speaker of the House

06:13

House Minority leader Kevin McCarthy has been campaigning for his party to take back the House in hopes of being elected Speaker. MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart speaks with Stuart Stevens and Tara Setmayer about why the state of the GOP makes those hopes highly unlikely.Oct. 2, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Kevin McCarthy's quest to become Speaker of the House

    06:13
  • UP NEXT

    Democrats plan ahead of November midterms

    07:38

  • Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger runs to keep seat in Congress

    05:34

  • Justice Jackson begins work as the first Black Woman on the Supreme Court

    07:10

  • EXCLUSIVE: O'Rourke "We need solutions, not stunts"

    08:13

  • Electoral Count Reform Act gets its day in the Senate

    05:57

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All