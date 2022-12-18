IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Keisha Lance Bottoms: Biden will work with anyone who wants to work with him

    06:38
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin McCarthy's tough battle for Speaker of the House

    08:04

  • Title 42 set to end December 21st

    05:59

  • Congress has a long to-do list in the lame-duck session

    05:42

  • Is Trump finally feeling the political blowback for his controversies?

    07:42

  • Elections, LGBTQ rights and student loans all at the Supreme Court

    05:08

  • North Carolina officials investigate power grid attacks

    05:05

  • Inside the deal that brought Brittney Griner home

    06:53

  • Republicans to conduct review after disappointing midterms

    03:37

  • Countdown to the Georgia Senate runoff

    04:44

  • Biden caps off big week with strong jobs report, bill averting rail strike

    02:48

  • Clyburn: McCarthy should reach across the aisle in quest for speaker's gavel

    06:11

  • Investigations surrounding President Trump take dramatic turns

    02:56

  • Dr. Fauci Reflects on His 50+ Year Career in Public Health

    08:50

  • Early Voting Underway in GA Senate Runoff Between Warnock and Walker

    09:49

  • "Aunt Gloria" returns to the Sunday Show

    06:00

  • Colorado community mourns amid rise in attacks against LGBTQ people

    06:48

  • Investigating Trump during a Lame-Duck Congress

    09:38

  • Rep. Karen Bass elected as next Los Angeles Mayor

    04:16

  • Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf: "We want to live. Is that so much to ask for?"

    05:23

The Sunday Show

Keisha Lance Bottoms: Biden will work with anyone who wants to work with him

06:38

White House Senior Advisor Keisha Lance Bottoms joins The Sunday Show to talk about President Biden's 2023 agenda, Title 42, and how he plans to work with the Republican House.Dec. 18, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Keisha Lance Bottoms: Biden will work with anyone who wants to work with him

    06:38
  • UP NEXT

    Kevin McCarthy's tough battle for Speaker of the House

    08:04

  • Title 42 set to end December 21st

    05:59

  • Congress has a long to-do list in the lame-duck session

    05:42

  • Is Trump finally feeling the political blowback for his controversies?

    07:42

  • Elections, LGBTQ rights and student loans all at the Supreme Court

    05:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All