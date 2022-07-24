IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

Kansas to be first state to vote on abortion rights

05:58

"Were it not for a constitutional protection here in Kansas to access abortion, they would have already passed one of these extreme bills." Rep. Sharice Davids of Kansas shares her fears on what action Republicans might take if residents of her state vote for a constitutional amendment that would remove protections for abortion rights.July 24, 2022

