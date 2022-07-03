IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Black Women Will Be Most Impacted By The End Of Roe

    06:13
  • Now Playing

    Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn in as the First Black Woman on SCOTUS

    06:26
  • UP NEXT

    1955 Arrest Warrant Discovered in Emmett Till Case

    06:17

  • The future of America with a conservative Supreme Court

    09:14

  • Making Sense Of Monkeypox

    03:48

  • How will Dems respond to SCOTUS overturning Roe?

    03:07

  • The current state of the LGBTQ community

    09:01

  • Democrats call for action after Supreme Court's abortion ruling

    05:58

  • NY Gov. Hochul on Roe reversal: "This is deeply personal"

    07:06

  • Supreme Court strikes down NY State Concealed Gun law

    06:13

  • The Miller family unlocks their family mystery after purchasing a former plantation

    09:20

  • Election Deniers advance in primary elections

    11:15

  • Michigan Republicans Block Pride Month Resolution

    06:20

  • "Aunt Gloria" discusses latest headlines

    04:01

  • Washington D.C.'s role in the fight for LGBTQ rights

    06:35

  • 1/6 hearings reveal ongoing threats to democracy

    06:54

  • Tony-Nominated L Morgan Lee: "My only mission is to be the hero that I needed to see"

    09:04

  • Rep. Karen Bass joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss L.A. mayoral race

    06:47

  • "If any measure can be taken to save one more life, isn't it worth it?"

    05:55

  • Takeaways from first January 6th hearing and lookahead to next

    10:19

The Sunday Show

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn in as the First Black Woman on SCOTUS

06:26

MSNBC's Charles Blow speaks with Judith Browne Dianis and Melanie Campbell about the significance of having a Black woman on the Supreme Court and what it means for future cases.July 3, 2022

  • Black Women Will Be Most Impacted By The End Of Roe

    06:13
  • Now Playing

    Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn in as the First Black Woman on SCOTUS

    06:26
  • UP NEXT

    1955 Arrest Warrant Discovered in Emmett Till Case

    06:17

  • The future of America with a conservative Supreme Court

    09:14

  • Making Sense Of Monkeypox

    03:48

  • How will Dems respond to SCOTUS overturning Roe?

    03:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All