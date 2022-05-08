Jill Biden enters Ukraine to meet with first lady Olena Zelenska

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
First lady Jill Biden traveled to meet with her Ukrainian counterpart, first lady Olena Zelenska at school currently sheltering displaced refugees. This is Zelenska's first public appearance since the beginning of the invasion. May 8, 2022

