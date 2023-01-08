IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Jennifer McClellan could become first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress

    Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the future of the 118th Congress

  • A front-row seat to congressional chaos

  • Harry Dunn honored for protecting the Capitol on January 6th

  • Reflecting on January 6 two years later

  • Democrats launch a "Heartland Caucus" set out to address concerns of rural voters

  • Office of TX AG Reportedly Sought Data on Trans Residents

  • Keisha Lance Bottoms: Biden will work with anyone who wants to work with him

  • Kevin McCarthy's tough battle for Speaker of the House

  • Title 42 set to end December 21st

  • Congress has a long to-do list in the lame-duck session

  • Is Trump finally feeling the political blowback for his controversies?

  • Elections, LGBTQ rights and student loans all at the Supreme Court

  • North Carolina officials investigate power grid attacks

  • Inside the deal that brought Brittney Griner home

  • Republicans to conduct review after disappointing midterms

  • Countdown to the Georgia Senate runoff

  • Biden caps off big week with strong jobs report, bill averting rail strike

  • Clyburn: McCarthy should reach across the aisle in quest for speaker's gavel

  • Investigations surrounding President Trump take dramatic turns

The Sunday Show

Jennifer McClellan could become first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress

Virginia State Sen. Jennifer McClellan is in the midst of a historic special election to fill the vacant seat of the late Rep. Donald McEachin. With early voting just having kicked off, the race between her and Leon Benjamin, a Republican pastor and Navy veteran, is heating up.Jan. 8, 2023

