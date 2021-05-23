New doc shows ‘dangerous, delusional beliefs’ on Capitol attack persist among January 6 insurrectionists

New doc shows ‘dangerous, delusional beliefs’ on Capitol attack persist among January 6 insurrectionists06:31
A new Jan. 6 insurrection documentary, which follows-ups with people who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, captures many rioters’ persistent misconceptions. ITV News correspondent Robert Moore, who created this documentary, joins Jonathan Capehart on what he calls ‘the dangerous and the delusional’ beliefs of the people he interviewed for ‘After the Storm: America's Enemy Within.’