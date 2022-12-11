IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Congress has a long to-do list in the lame-duck session

    Is Trump finally feeling the political blowback for his controversies?

    Elections, LGBTQ rights and student loans all at the Supreme Court

  • North Carolina officials investigate power grid attacks

  • Inside the deal that brought Brittney Griner home

  • Republicans to conduct review after disappointing midterms

  • Countdown to the Georgia Senate runoff

  • Biden caps off big week with strong jobs report, bill averting rail strike

  • Clyburn: McCarthy should reach across the aisle in quest for speaker's gavel

  • Investigations surrounding President Trump take dramatic turns

  • Dr. Fauci Reflects on His 50+ Year Career in Public Health

  • Early Voting Underway in GA Senate Runoff Between Warnock and Walker

  • "Aunt Gloria" returns to the Sunday Show

  • Colorado community mourns amid rise in attacks against LGBTQ people

  • Investigating Trump during a Lame-Duck Congress

  • Rep. Karen Bass elected as next Los Angeles Mayor

  • Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf: "We want to live. Is that so much to ask for?"

  • Progressives prepare for new GOP-controlled House

  • What the special counsel means for Donald Trump

  • The End of an Era as the House Democrats Usher in a New Generation of Leadership

The Sunday Show

Is Trump finally feeling the political blowback for his controversies?

As Republicans are set to take over the House, there's been a growing chorus of party members who are trying to distance themselves from the former President. Plus, Kevin McCarthy and his math problem. Can he secure enough votes to be the next Speaker?Dec. 11, 2022

