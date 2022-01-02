Dr. Vin Gupta discusses the surge in Coronavirus across America following holiday celebrations, whether children are safe to return to school and if we may soon see the light at the end of this 3 year-long tunnel. Is this pandemic about to become an endemic?Jan. 2, 2022
Rep. Jayapal, "We can still get [Build Back Better] done."
09:20
Now Playing
Is the end of the pandemic in sight?
05:49
UP NEXT
Historian: We must protect democracy in 2022, or lose it forever.
05:13
Remembering the Jan. 6 insurrection: What it was like inside the Capitol
06:47
Eric Adams becomes New York City's 110th mayor
08:41
Sen. Alex Padilla: "It's not over yet" after Sen. Manchin says no on Build Back Better