IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Jayapal, "We can still get [Build Back Better] done."

    09:20
  • Now Playing

    Is the end of the pandemic in sight?

    05:49
  • UP NEXT

    Historian: We must protect democracy in 2022, or lose it forever.

    05:13

  • Remembering the Jan. 6 insurrection: What it was like inside the Capitol

    06:47

  • Eric Adams becomes New York City's 110th mayor

    08:41

  • Sen. Alex Padilla: "It's not over yet" after Sen. Manchin says no on Build Back Better

    05:43

  • MLK III on King holiday: "No celebration without legislation"

    05:16

  • Rep. Cori Bush: It's "not a huge surprise" that Sen. Joe Manchin won't vote for Build Back Better

    05:50

  • D.C. Attorney General Files Civil Lawsuit Against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers

    06:40

  • The walls are closing in on Donald Trump

    07:57

  • Former Sen. Johnny Isakson dead at age 76

    00:36

  • Manchin says he won't vote for Biden's Build Back Better Act

    01:00

  • 'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace announces departure from show

    02:33

  • The Bye Line: Remembering Washington Post Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt

    04:12

  • Republicans lay the groundwork to subvert the 2024 election

    06:10

  • Fmr. U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder discusses the 2022 midterms and the battles over redistricting

    05:03

  • Filmmaker and activist Rob Reiner discusses 1/6 investigation

    03:23

  • Sen. Chris Murphy on foreign policy and guns

    04:47

  • January 6th Committee reveals what we already knew - it wasn't a group of rowdy tourists

    08:07

  • White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary on Pandemic, Gun Control and Biden's meeting with Putin

    10:13

The Sunday Show

Is the end of the pandemic in sight?

05:49

Dr. Vin Gupta discusses the surge in Coronavirus across America following holiday celebrations, whether children are safe to return to school and if we may soon see the light at the end of this 3 year-long tunnel. Is this pandemic about to become an endemic?Jan. 2, 2022

  • Rep. Jayapal, "We can still get [Build Back Better] done."

    09:20
  • Now Playing

    Is the end of the pandemic in sight?

    05:49
  • UP NEXT

    Historian: We must protect democracy in 2022, or lose it forever.

    05:13

  • Remembering the Jan. 6 insurrection: What it was like inside the Capitol

    06:47

  • Eric Adams becomes New York City's 110th mayor

    08:41

  • Sen. Alex Padilla: "It's not over yet" after Sen. Manchin says no on Build Back Better

    05:43

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All