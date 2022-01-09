International concern from U.S. allies grows over the health of our democracy
As Americans work out their domestic national identity, onlookers from abroad are increasingly sounding the alarm about the United States' future standing in the world if our democracy is weakened any further. Fiona Hill, former senior Director at the National Security Council, joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss.Jan. 9, 2022
