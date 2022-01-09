IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Kaine: "The burden of history is on our shoulders" to pass voting rights legislation

    05:24

  • Democrats are back in Washington and voting rights are teed up

    05:53

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin recounts Jan. 6th and the "three rings" of the insurrection.

    13:01
  • Now Playing

    International concern from U.S. allies grows over the health of our democracy

    06:24
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans shift their focus from vote suppression to vote subversion

    07:01

  • Rep. Maxine Waters sounds off on voting rights and the 1/6 investigation

    05:44

  • Rep. Jayapal, "We can still get [Build Back Better] done."

    09:20

  • Is the end of the pandemic in sight?

    05:49

  • Historian: We must protect democracy in 2022, or lose it forever.

    05:13

  • Remembering the Jan. 6 insurrection: What it was like inside the Capitol

    06:47

  • Eric Adams becomes New York City's 110th mayor

    08:41

  • Sen. Alex Padilla: "It's not over yet" after Sen. Manchin says no on Build Back Better

    05:43

  • MLK III on King holiday: "No celebration without legislation"

    05:16

  • Rep. Cori Bush: It's "not a huge surprise" that Sen. Joe Manchin won't vote for Build Back Better

    05:50

  • D.C. Attorney General Files Civil Lawsuit Against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers

    06:40

  • The walls are closing in on Donald Trump

    07:57

  • Former Sen. Johnny Isakson dead at age 76

    00:36

  • Manchin says he won't vote for Biden's Build Back Better Act

    01:00

  • 'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace announces departure from show

    02:33

  • The Bye Line: Remembering Washington Post Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt

    04:12

The Sunday Show

International concern from U.S. allies grows over the health of our democracy

06:24

As Americans work out their domestic national identity, onlookers from abroad are increasingly sounding the alarm about the United States' future standing in the world if our democracy is weakened any further. Fiona Hill, former senior Director at the National Security Council, joins Jonathan Capehart to discuss.Jan. 9, 2022

  • Sen. Kaine: "The burden of history is on our shoulders" to pass voting rights legislation

    05:24

  • Democrats are back in Washington and voting rights are teed up

    05:53

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin recounts Jan. 6th and the "three rings" of the insurrection.

    13:01
  • Now Playing

    International concern from U.S. allies grows over the health of our democracy

    06:24
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans shift their focus from vote suppression to vote subversion

    07:01

  • Rep. Maxine Waters sounds off on voting rights and the 1/6 investigation

    05:44

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All