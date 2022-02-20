This week, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland traveled to the Mississippi Delta to visit several sites related to the kidnapping, torture and murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955. It's part of a process that could lead to them becoming part of the National Park Service. Secretary Haaland sat down with Jonathan Capehart to talk about the importance of telling America's history -- truthfully.Feb. 20, 2022
New exhibit highlights art against anti-Black violence
05:14
Now Playing
Interior Secretary Wants to Tell America's Story
07:50
UP NEXT
California's governor has a new plan for a post-pandemic world
08:57
Re-telling the history of the slave trade through social media