IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New exhibit highlights art against anti-Black violence

    05:14
  • Now Playing

    Interior Secretary Wants to Tell America's Story

    07:50
  • UP NEXT

    California's governor has a new plan for a post-pandemic world

    08:57

  • Re-telling the history of the slave trade through social media

    05:36

  • Donald Trump's Long Week of Legal Woes

    05:43

  • DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison: "As my grandma said, 'I ain't going nowhere'"

    10:32

  • Parents organize to fight back against GOP's classroom culture war

    09:52

  • Amir Locke and the Second Amendment

    07:25

  • U.S. threatens 'crippling' sanctions for Russia amid fears of pending Ukraine invasion

    07:41

  • Rep. Neguse: "Public hearings are set to commence this Spring"

    08:46

  • Trump’s grip on the GOP

    07:31

  • Chasten Buttigieg: Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill puts kids in danger

    07:39

  • Big-city mayors struggle to curb violent crime and illegal firearms as activists warn of return to problematic police tactics

    10:10

  • Aunt Gloria: It's wonderful to have a Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court

    04:12

  • Nina Turner announces her candidacy for Congress

    06:40

  • Female, Gifted and Black: Biden mulls a Black woman for Supreme Court Nominee

    09:47

  • Dr. MLK Jr's former speechwriter and lawyer reflects on his legacy

    08:39

  • Voting rights activists see hope in fight for access to the ballot

    10:13

  • South Dakota Gov. Noem launches ad targeting trans youth sports

    03:14

  • One-on-one with outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and lessons learned from "the yearbook incident."

    07:53

The Sunday Show

Interior Secretary Wants to Tell America's Story

07:50

This week, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland traveled to the Mississippi Delta to visit several sites related to the kidnapping, torture and murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955. It's part of a process that could lead to them becoming part of the National Park Service. Secretary Haaland sat down with Jonathan Capehart to talk about the importance of telling America's history -- truthfully.Feb. 20, 2022

  • New exhibit highlights art against anti-Black violence

    05:14
  • Now Playing

    Interior Secretary Wants to Tell America's Story

    07:50
  • UP NEXT

    California's governor has a new plan for a post-pandemic world

    08:57

  • Re-telling the history of the slave trade through social media

    05:36

  • Donald Trump's Long Week of Legal Woes

    05:43

  • DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison: "As my grandma said, 'I ain't going nowhere'"

    10:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All