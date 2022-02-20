Interior Secretary Wants to Tell America's Story

This week, Interior Secretary Deb Haaland traveled to the Mississippi Delta to visit several sites related to the kidnapping, torture and murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till in 1955. It's part of a process that could lead to them becoming part of the National Park Service. Secretary Haaland sat down with Jonathan Capehart to talk about the importance of telling America's history -- truthfully.Feb. 20, 2022