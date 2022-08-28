IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • President Biden Touts Recent Legislative Wins on Campaign Trail

    04:57

  • Florida Races heat up after primaries

    09:17

  • GOP Christian Nationalists on the rise

    06:04

  • Student Loan Forgiveness a win for progressives

    06:18
    If Donald Trump isn't supposed to have it, then it's probably at Mar-a-Lago.

    07:56
    Michael Cohen on Trump's allies flipping on him: "None of them want to go to prison"

    05:23

  • A look ahead to Florida's primary

    03:29

  • Liz Cheney's next chapter

    05:02

  • The Battle for Control of the Senate

    03:51

  • The Evidence Against Donald Trump Keeps Mounting, Even as He Plays the Victim

    03:56

  • Far-right advocacy group obtains tax-exempt status from IRS

    07:04

  • Republicans rally around Trump, while election deniers are winning primaries

    10:16

  • Biden privately met with historians to discuss the state of American democracy

    05:33

  • A look at President Biden's winning streak

    08:41

  • The body count grows as Trump followers put their lives on the line for him

    06:36

  • Man dies by suicide after driving car into Capitol barricades, firing shots into the air

    00:32

  • DOJ charges 4 officers over Breonna Taylor shooting

    04:06

  • Biggest climate investment in U.S. history nears passage in Senate

    03:07

  • DCCC under fire for funding campaign ads for election denier candidates

    04:59

  • Factoring in racial demographic information in election predictions

    03:47

The Sunday Show

More details from the FBI's unprecedented search of the 45th president's home, with the possibility of a special master being appointed and now the Director of National Intelligence will have to conduct a review to find out how much damage Trump caused by his document hoarding.Aug. 28, 2022

