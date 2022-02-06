How Dr. Clarence Jones smuggled MLK's "Letter from Birmingham Jail" out to the world
91-year-old Dr. Clarence Jones, former personal attorney and speechwriter to Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. joins Jonathan Capehart to tell the surprising story of how he smuggled out MLK's famous "Birmingham" letter, which involves movie stars, bags of cash and unexpected help in very powerful places.Feb. 6, 2022
