  • Plohetski: "This video tells such a horrific story of the law enforcement's response"

  • Rep. Jayapal on the threats made against her: "This violence has been unleashed"

  • Republicans block bill protecting the right to travel across state lines for abortions

    House takes up assault weapons ban for first time since 2004

    Looking ahead to the final January 6 committee hearing.

  • Capehart: Dems, enough with the backbiting!

  • Pennsylvania moves to write abortion ban into state constitution

  • Remembering Clifford L. Alexander, Jr.

  • Key issues at stake in November

  • Chicago's July 4th weekend gun death toll surpasses Highland Park shooting toll

  • Donald Trump's big lie on election results is catching up to him

  • Black Women Will Be Most Impacted By The End Of Roe

  • Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Sworn in as the First Black Woman on SCOTUS

  • 1955 Arrest Warrant Discovered in Emmett Till Case

  • The future of America with a conservative Supreme Court

  • Making Sense Of Monkeypox

  • How will Dems respond to SCOTUS overturning Roe?

  • The current state of the LGBTQ community

  • Democrats call for action after Supreme Court's abortion ruling

  • NY Gov. Hochul on Roe reversal: "This is deeply personal"

The Sunday Show

House takes up assault weapons ban for first time since 2004

Rep. David Cicilline comes on The Sunday Show to discuss his assault weapons ban, which will get a hearing in the House this week, nearly 20 years after the last ban expired.July 17, 2022

