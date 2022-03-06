Hit in the wallet: U.S. gas prices soar and NATO focuses sanctions on Russian oligarchs
The Washington Post's Heather Long explains that Biden and NATO are targeting Russia's oligarchs to destabilize Putin's monetary base, as domestic gas prices reach the highest they've been since 2008.March 6, 2022
Hit in the wallet: U.S. gas prices soar and NATO focuses sanctions on Russian oligarchs
