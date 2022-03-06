IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States: “It's a full-fledged war."

    09:25
  • Now Playing

    Hit in the wallet: U.S. gas prices soar and NATO focuses sanctions on Russian oligarchs

    04:06
  • UP NEXT

    Brennan: "[Putin] is drunk on power, he is unstable at this point & sees the corners are closing in"

    07:46

  • U.S. in talks with Poland to send Soviet-era jets to Ukraine

    09:19

  • Donald Trump's Long Week of Legal Woes

    05:43

  • DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison: "As my grandma said, 'I ain't going nowhere'"

    10:32

  • Parents organize to fight back against GOP's classroom culture war

    09:52

  • Amir Locke and the Second Amendment

    07:25

  • U.S. threatens 'crippling' sanctions for Russia amid fears of pending Ukraine invasion

    07:41

  • Rep. Neguse: "Public hearings are set to commence this Spring"

    08:46

  • Trump’s grip on the GOP

    07:31

  • Chasten Buttigieg: Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill puts kids in danger

    07:39

  • Big-city mayors struggle to curb violent crime and illegal firearms as activists warn of return to problematic police tactics

    10:10

  • Aunt Gloria: It's wonderful to have a Black woman nominated for the Supreme Court

    04:12

  • Nina Turner announces her candidacy for Congress

    06:40

  • Female, Gifted and Black: Biden mulls a Black woman for Supreme Court Nominee

    09:47

  • Dr. MLK Jr's former speechwriter and lawyer reflects on his legacy

    08:39

  • Voting rights activists see hope in fight for access to the ballot

    10:13

  • South Dakota Gov. Noem launches ad targeting trans youth sports

    03:14

  • One-on-one with outgoing Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, and lessons learned from "the yearbook incident."

    07:53

The Sunday Show

Hit in the wallet: U.S. gas prices soar and NATO focuses sanctions on Russian oligarchs

04:06

The Washington Post's Heather Long explains that Biden and NATO are targeting Russia's oligarchs to destabilize Putin's monetary base, as domestic gas prices reach the highest they've been since 2008.March 6, 2022

  • Ukrainian Ambassador to the United States: “It's a full-fledged war."

    09:25
  • Now Playing

    Hit in the wallet: U.S. gas prices soar and NATO focuses sanctions on Russian oligarchs

    04:06
  • UP NEXT

    Brennan: "[Putin] is drunk on power, he is unstable at this point & sees the corners are closing in"

    07:46

  • U.S. in talks with Poland to send Soviet-era jets to Ukraine

    09:19

  • Donald Trump's Long Week of Legal Woes

    05:43

  • DNC Chairman Jaime Harrison: "As my grandma said, 'I ain't going nowhere'"

    10:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All