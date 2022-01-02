Historian: We must protect democracy in 2022, or lose it forever.
Historian Michael Beschloss on upholding democracy in 2022: “If we lose our democracy this year, we are unlikely to get it back during our lifetimes. I can't think of anything more important than that.”Jan. 2, 2022
