The Sunday Show

Historian: We must protect democracy in 2022, or lose it forever.

05:13

Historian Michael Beschloss on upholding democracy in 2022: “If we lose our democracy this year, we are unlikely to get it back during our lifetimes. I can't think of anything more important than that.”Jan. 2, 2022

