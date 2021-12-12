IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • The Bye Line: Remembering Washington Post Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt

    04:12

  • Republicans lay the groundwork to subvert the 2024 election

    06:10

  • Fmr. U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder discusses the 2022 midterms and the battles over redistricting

    05:03

  • Filmmaker and activist Rob Reiner discusses 1/6 investigation

    03:23

  • Sen. Chris Murphy on foreign policy and guns

    04:47

  • January 6th Committee reveals what we already knew - it wasn't a group of rowdy tourists

    08:07

  • White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary on Pandemic, Gun Control and Biden's meeting with Putin

    10:13

  • The uncertain future of precedent in the Supreme Court

    06:52

  • San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Trump: "He Loves San Francisco, Doesn't He?"

    09:05

  • Extremists have taken over the Republican Party

    08:48

  • The Bye Line: Just like the 1980s AIDS crisis, COVID is not "overhyped"

    02:37

  • Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole dies at age 98

    09:07

  • The Bye Line: Keep your eyes on the prize and pass the Build Back Better Act

    01:49

  • How Race Impacts the Self Defense Argument

    11:01

  • Jury finds 'Unite the Right' organizers liable

    06:52

  • The Infrastructure Bill in Action

    07:03

  • Rep. Maxine Waters addresses extremism in the GOP

    05:05

  • New covid variant prompts travel restrictions

    04:11

  • The Bye Line: Ignore the negative narratives, Vice President Harris must follow her instincts

    04:01

  • The GOP Appears to Glorify Violence

    08:39

The Sunday Show

The Bye Line: Remembering Washington Post Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt

04:12

In this week's Bye Line, Jonathan Capehart shares memories of Washington Post editorial page editor Fred Hiatt, who passed away last week after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. "For 14 of his 21 years as editorial page editor, I learned from that kind, exacting, caring and brilliant man," Capehart says.Dec. 12, 2021

  • The Bye Line: Remembering Washington Post Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt

    04:12

  • Republicans lay the groundwork to subvert the 2024 election

    06:10

  • Fmr. U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder discusses the 2022 midterms and the battles over redistricting

    05:03

  • Filmmaker and activist Rob Reiner discusses 1/6 investigation

    03:23

  • Sen. Chris Murphy on foreign policy and guns

    04:47

  • January 6th Committee reveals what we already knew - it wasn't a group of rowdy tourists

    08:07

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All