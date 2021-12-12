The Bye Line: Remembering Washington Post Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt
In this week's Bye Line, Jonathan Capehart shares memories of Washington Post editorial page editor Fred Hiatt, who passed away last week after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest. "For 14 of his 21 years as editorial page editor, I learned from that kind, exacting, caring and brilliant man," Capehart says.Dec. 12, 2021
