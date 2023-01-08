IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jennifer McClellan could become first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress

    03:44

  • Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the future of the 118th Congress

    04:34

  • A front-row seat to congressional chaos

    03:33
  • Now Playing

    Harry Dunn honored for protecting the Capitol on January 6th

    08:32
  • UP NEXT

    Reflecting on January 6 two years later

    03:45

  • Democrats launch a "Heartland Caucus" set out to address concerns of rural voters

    06:30

  • Office of TX AG Reportedly Sought Data on Trans Residents

    05:11

  • Keisha Lance Bottoms: Biden will work with anyone who wants to work with him

    06:38

  • Kevin McCarthy's tough battle for Speaker of the House

    08:04

  • Title 42 set to end December 21st

    05:59

  • Congress has a long to-do list in the lame-duck session

    05:42

  • Is Trump finally feeling the political blowback for his controversies?

    07:42

  • Elections, LGBTQ rights and student loans all at the Supreme Court

    05:08

  • North Carolina officials investigate power grid attacks

    05:05

  • Inside the deal that brought Brittney Griner home

    06:53

  • Republicans to conduct review after disappointing midterms

    03:37

  • Countdown to the Georgia Senate runoff

    04:44

  • Biden caps off big week with strong jobs report, bill averting rail strike

    02:48

  • Clyburn: McCarthy should reach across the aisle in quest for speaker's gavel

    06:11

  • Investigations surrounding President Trump take dramatic turns

    02:56

The Sunday Show

Harry Dunn honored for protecting the Capitol on January 6th

08:32

Capitol police officer Harry Dunn joins Jonathan Capehart to talk about the second anniversary of the January six insurrection. Dunn was honored on the anniversary with the Presidential Citizens Medal for his efforts protecting the Capitol.Jan. 8, 2023

  • Jennifer McClellan could become first Black woman to represent Virginia in Congress

    03:44

  • Speaker Kevin McCarthy and the future of the 118th Congress

    04:34

  • A front-row seat to congressional chaos

    03:33
  • Now Playing

    Harry Dunn honored for protecting the Capitol on January 6th

    08:32
  • UP NEXT

    Reflecting on January 6 two years later

    03:45

  • Democrats launch a "Heartland Caucus" set out to address concerns of rural voters

    06:30

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All