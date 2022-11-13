IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

The Sunday Show

GOP's 2024 candidate field takes new shape

07:49

After a disastrous performance among Trump-backed candidates in the 2022 midterm election, some Republicans are trying once again to distance themselves from the former president. Plus, the GOP's candidate field for 2024 just got a little bigger, with names like governors Ron DeSantis and Glenn Youngkin bubbling up through the party. MSNBC analysts Tim O'Brien and Matthew Dowd join Jonathan Capehart to discuss.Nov. 13, 2022

