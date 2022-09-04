GOP escalates violent rhetoric as investigation into Trump advances

Agenda PAC targets anti-LGBTQ politicians ahead of the midterms01:46
- Now Playing
GOP escalates violent rhetoric as investigation into Trump advances04:18
- UP NEXT
Donald Trump plays defense with the legal system05:31
Uvalde children continue to grapple with trauma as they head back to school02:50
Karine Jean-Pierre stops by The Sunday Show05:23
President Biden Touts Recent Legislative Wins on Campaign Trail04:57
Florida Races heat up after primaries09:17
GOP Christian Nationalists on the rise06:04
Student Loan Forgiveness a win for progressives06:18
If Donald Trump isn't supposed to have it, then it's probably at Mar-a-Lago.07:56
Michael Cohen on Trump's allies flipping on him: "None of them want to go to prison"05:23
A look ahead to Florida's primary03:29
Liz Cheney's next chapter05:02
The Battle for Control of the Senate03:51
The Evidence Against Donald Trump Keeps Mounting, Even as He Plays the Victim03:56
Far-right advocacy group obtains tax-exempt status from IRS07:04
Republicans rally around Trump, while election deniers are winning primaries10:16
Biden privately met with historians to discuss the state of American democracy05:33
A look at President Biden's winning streak08:41
The body count grows as Trump followers put their lives on the line for him06:36
Agenda PAC targets anti-LGBTQ politicians ahead of the midterms01:46
- Now Playing
GOP escalates violent rhetoric as investigation into Trump advances04:18
- UP NEXT
Donald Trump plays defense with the legal system05:31
Uvalde children continue to grapple with trauma as they head back to school02:50
Karine Jean-Pierre stops by The Sunday Show05:23
President Biden Touts Recent Legislative Wins on Campaign Trail04:57
Play All