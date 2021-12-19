IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Sen. Alex Padilla: "It's not over yet" after Sen. Manchin says no on Build Back Better

    05:43

  • MLK III on King holiday: "No celebration without legislation"

    05:16

  • Rep. Cori Bush: It's "not a huge suprise" that Sen. Joe Manchin won't vote for Build Back Better

    05:50

  • D.C. Attorney General Files Civil Lawsuit Against Proud Boys, Oath Keepers

    06:40

  • The walls are closing in on Donald Trump

    07:57
    Former Sen. Johnny Isakson dead at age 76

    00:36
    Manchin says he won't vote for Biden's Build Back Better Act

    01:00

  • 'Fox News Sunday' host Chris Wallace announces departure from show

    02:33

  • The Bye Line: Remembering Washington Post Editorial Page Editor Fred Hiatt

    04:12

  • Republicans lay the groundwork to subvert the 2024 election

    06:10

  • Fmr. U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder discusses the 2022 midterms and the battles over redistricting

    05:03

  • Filmmaker and activist Rob Reiner discusses 1/6 investigation

    03:23

  • Sen. Chris Murphy on foreign policy and guns

    04:47

  • January 6th Committee reveals what we already knew - it wasn't a group of rowdy tourists

    08:07

  • White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary on Pandemic, Gun Control and Biden's meeting with Putin

    10:13

  • The uncertain future of precedent in the Supreme Court

    06:52

  • San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Trump: "He Loves San Francisco, Doesn't He?"

    09:05

  • Extremists have taken over the Republican Party

    08:48

  • The Bye Line: Just like the 1980s AIDS crisis, COVID is not "overhyped"

    02:37

  • Former U.S. Senator Bob Dole dies at age 98

    09:07

The Sunday Show

Former Sen. Johnny Isakson dead at age 76

00:36

Former Georgia Sen. Johnny Isakson has died at 76 years old. The senator served from 2005 until stepping 2019 due to his worsening health.  Dec. 19, 2021

