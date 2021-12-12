Fmr. U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder discusses the 2022 midterms and the battles over redistricting
05:03
Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, now chairman of the National Democratic Redistricting Committee, joined Jonathan Capehart to discuss state redistricting and how new maps will play a pivotal role in next year's midterm elections. "If you can come up with a good redistricting commission, that's the best way to draw the maps," Holder said.Dec. 12, 2021
