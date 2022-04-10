IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Fmr. Amb. Prosper: "War crimes are being committed."

    07:39
The Sunday Show

Fmr. Amb. Prosper: "War crimes are being committed."

07:39

In the wake of the attack on the Kramatorsk Railway station in Ukraine, Former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for War Crimes Pierre-Richard Prosper joined Jonathan Capehart to explain war crimes versus genocide and how Russia could be held accountable for its actions in Ukraine.April 10, 2022

    Fmr. Amb. Prosper: "War crimes are being committed."

    07:39
