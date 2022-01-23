Florida GOP priority: protect White people's feelings
The Florida Senate Education Committee recently passed the "Individual Freedom" bill which would prohibit schools and private businesses from making White people feel "discomfort" when teaching or training about historic racism.Jan. 23, 2022
