First anniversary of George Floyd’s murder commemorated by Ben Crump, local Minneapolis-Saint Paul leaders

First anniversary of George Floyd’s murder commemorated by Ben Crump, local Minneapolis-Saint Paul leaders11:24
George Floyd was murdered by former police officer Derek Chauvin one year ago. The first anniversary of the murder of George Floyd is commemorated by Attorney Benjamin Crump who joins Jonathan Capehart. Mayor of Saint Paul, Minnesota Melvin Carter and Vice President of the Minneapolis City Council Andrea Jenkins also join The Sunday Show on local changes to policing in the Minneapolis-Saint Paul area in the wake of George Floyd's death.