The Sunday Show

Finding Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy in today's Black leadership

08:29

One of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s goals was to have African Americans in positions of electoral leadership. His legacy is now reflected in top positions in major metropolitan areas. The mayors leading America’s four biggest cities -- New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston – are all Black.Jan. 15, 2023

