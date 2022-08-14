IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Far-right advocacy group obtains tax-exempt status from IRS

The Sunday Show

Far-right advocacy group obtains tax-exempt status from IRS

Forty lawmakers sent a letter to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and IRS commissioner Charles Rettig urging them to review the decision that designated the Family Research Council as an "association of churches." MSNBC's Jonathan Capehart speaks with one of those lawmakers, Representative Suzan DelBene, about why this tax-exempt status is problematic.Aug. 14, 2022

    Far-right advocacy group obtains tax-exempt status from IRS

