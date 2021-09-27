Expanded Legacy Museum opens in Montgomery, AL this week
Equal Justice Initiative Executive Director Bryan Stevenson sat down with Jonathan Capehart ahead of this week’s opening of the newly expanded “Legacy Museum: From Enslavement to Mass Incarceration" in Montgomery, AL. “We wanted to create a space that was big enough for people to kind of take a journey and to walk through and come out on the other side with a really different perspective,” Stevenson said.Sept. 27, 2021