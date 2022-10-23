IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Exclusive: President Biden Calls Out "Mega MAGA" Republicans

    08:24
The Sunday Show

Exclusive: President Biden Calls Out "Mega MAGA" Republicans

08:24

Jonathan Capehart conducts an exclusive wide-ranging interview with President Joe Biden where he calls out "mega MAGA" Republicans who "think that it's all right to threaten violence" and discusses the state of democracy ahead of midterms.Oct. 23, 2022

    31 years after Anita Hill Testified

    06:05

