Kevin McCarthy's quest to become Speaker of the House06:13
Democrats plan ahead of November midterms07:38
Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger runs to keep seat in Congress05:34
Justice Jackson begins work as the first Black Woman on the Supreme Court07:10
- Now Playing
EXCLUSIVE: O'Rourke "We need solutions, not stunts"08:13
- UP NEXT
Electoral Count Reform Act gets its day in the Senate05:57
W.H. Adviser Keisha Lance Bottoms joins The Sunday Show for exclusive interview07:17
New documentary captures life and legacy of actor Sidney Poitier05:25
Democrat Cheri Beasley in a tight race for senator from deep-red North Carolina.05:52
"Declassify, we do": Cohen says Jedi mind tricks don't work for declassification06:47
Democrats and Republicans in dead heat in new NBC News Poll03:48
Abortion to be key issue ahead of the midterms03:55
Sheryl Lee Ralph makes history with first Emmy win04:01
Republicans push for a Constitutional convention03:59
NYC Mayor Adams: Bussing Migrants is "Inhumane and Anti-American"05:09
ADL Finds Hundreds of Law Enforcement Officers in Far-Right Extremist Group04:43
A new era of UK-US relations04:22
The U.S. marks 21 years since 9/1106:15
The U.S. faces a new type of threat 21 years after the 9/11 attacks06:28
Russia pulls out troops from areas of Ukraine's Kharkiv region02:29
Kevin McCarthy's quest to become Speaker of the House06:13
Democrats plan ahead of November midterms07:38
Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger runs to keep seat in Congress05:34
Justice Jackson begins work as the first Black Woman on the Supreme Court07:10
- Now Playing
EXCLUSIVE: O'Rourke "We need solutions, not stunts"08:13
- UP NEXT
Electoral Count Reform Act gets its day in the Senate05:57
Play All