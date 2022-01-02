New York City's newest mayor Eric Adams sits down with Jonathan Capehart less than 36 hours after taking office. Adams will inherit one of the biggest municipal budgets and largest workforces in the Big Apple's history. He is the second Black person to ever be elected to that office.Jan. 2, 2022
Eric Adams becomes New York City's 110th mayor
